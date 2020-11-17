Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of PDD opened at $142.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

