Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

