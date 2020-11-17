Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,088,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 931,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,383,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

PXD opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.