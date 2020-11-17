Piper Sandler Raises TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target to $42.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.