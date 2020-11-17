Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

APTS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

APTS opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 779,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 290,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

