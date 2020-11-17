Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Prologis worth $289,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

