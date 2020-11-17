Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $21.96 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $840.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 159,414 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 771,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

