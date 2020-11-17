Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $194,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Public Storage by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Public Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 38,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Public Storage by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,419,000 after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

