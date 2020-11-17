Pyrk 1-Day Volume Tops $30,866.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $421,445.66 and approximately $30,866.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00214446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00096382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00355238 BTC.

Pyrk’s total supply is 12,950,110 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

