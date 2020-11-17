Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
PXS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
