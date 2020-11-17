QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

