Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,018.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock valued at $765,445,454. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

