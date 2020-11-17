Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $47,419,396. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

