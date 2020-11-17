Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $174,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

