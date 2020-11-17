Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,154 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

