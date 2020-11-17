Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,906 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

