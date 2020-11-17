Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $540.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.86.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

