Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

