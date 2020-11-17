Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APAM opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

