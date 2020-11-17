Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 12.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

NYSE G opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

