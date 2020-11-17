Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

