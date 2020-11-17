Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Bank of America raised their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

