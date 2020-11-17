Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $133,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $597.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.88 and its 200 day moving average is $505.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

