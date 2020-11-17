Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 97.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after buying an additional 1,311,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $662,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,301,366 shares of company stock valued at $183,541,953 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

