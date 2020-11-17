Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,716,324. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

