Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

AKAM opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock worth $1,263,572 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

