Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,793 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $252,902,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

