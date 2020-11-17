Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 9,811 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

