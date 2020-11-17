Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (QIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of QIS stock opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of -37.14. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on QIS. Pi Financial upped their target price on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Company Profile
Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.
