RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a P/E ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $1,131,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 282.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

