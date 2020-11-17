RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $333.23 million, a PE ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,185,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

