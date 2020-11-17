RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $8.45 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

