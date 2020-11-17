RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDCM. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

