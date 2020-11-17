Raymond James Analysts Give Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) a C$0.05 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.75. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.
About Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO)
