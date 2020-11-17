Raymond James Analysts Give Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) a C$0.05 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:PRQ opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.75. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Get Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) alerts:

About Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.