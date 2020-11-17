Raymond James Increases BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $36.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NASDAQ BRP opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.