Raymond James Reiterates C$2.75 Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

