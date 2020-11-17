Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $103.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,966,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,804,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,601,239.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 645,116 shares of company stock valued at $44,502,744. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

