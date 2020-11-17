Remme (REM) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $161,666.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Kuna and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00075274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00422737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.03054769 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

