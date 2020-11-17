Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.73 ($32.62).

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €29.81 ($35.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.29. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

