Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNMBY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.