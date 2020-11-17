RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0560 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $5.80 million and $129,544.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00214446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00096382 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00355238 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 103,534,071 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

