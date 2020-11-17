Robert W. Baird Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $320.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.45.

NYSE PANW opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,718,503.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

