Roth Capital Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $36.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.07 and a beta of 1.71. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

