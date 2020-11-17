Royal Bank of Canada Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $15.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

