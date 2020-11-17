RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

