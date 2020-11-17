RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLXY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

RGLXY stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

