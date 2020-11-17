Sally Beauty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 534 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 889% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 556,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

