Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

