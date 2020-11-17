SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SAP were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

