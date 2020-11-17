Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,287,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,328,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $1,451,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

